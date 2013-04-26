  Latest Apple iPhone ad, Photos Every Day, forgets to tell us about the iPhone

Apple's latest advert says nothing, but it doesn't really need to. One minute long, the advert breaks with the usual tradition of most adverts by spending the entire time telling you what the phone has and telling you nothing about the phone.

As you'll have seen, if you've already pressed the play button, instead of a minute of hard sell we are treated to dozens of shots of people around the world taking a picture with their iPhone There are no specs, not even a reference to the iPhone particularly until about 20 seconds in.

The advert ends with the words: "Everyday more photos are taken with the iPhone than any other camera."

Sometimes a picture is better than a 1000 words.

