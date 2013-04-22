Weetabix trials Pay-by-Picture scheme, sweet snacks for smartphone snaps

Weetabix is to allow shoppers to pay for its Weetabix On The Go breakfast biscuits using just a picture taken on a smartphone or tablet. The cereal brand has partnered with Boots in the UK to hand over packets of the new morning snack to people who took a snap of a dedicated Weetabix television advert.

The #TAKETHEBISCUIT ad will be screened at 7.15pm tonight, 22 April, during ITV soap Emmerdale, so get your phones ready. You then take the picture into any one of over 700 Boots stores nationwide tomorrow, 23 April, show the sales assistant the pic and get a packet of biscuits in return. The incentive is being called Pay-by-Picture.

"There is huge value in people taking pictures of our new products and sharing the images among their friendship groups so we're excited to be the first company to try this in partnership with Boots," said Weetabix's Ben Cooper. "It is undoubtedly a brave move to replace financial currency with social currency, but we're hoping that the 55 per cent of people who currently use their smartphone while watching TV will take part in the unique retail initiative, try our new breakfast biscuit and become long-term customers."

Weetabix On The Go, which contains four breakfast biscuits in each pack, will retail for 55p in Boots stores around the country.