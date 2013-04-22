Weetabix trials Pay-by-Picture scheme, sweet snacks for smartphone snaps
Weetabix is to allow shoppers to pay for its Weetabix On The Go breakfast biscuits using just a picture taken on a smartphone or tablet. The cereal brand has partnered with Boots in the UK to hand over packets of the new morning snack to people who took a snap of a dedicated Weetabix television advert.
The #TAKETHEBISCUIT ad will be screened at 7.15pm tonight, 22 April, during ITV soap Emmerdale, so get your phones ready. You then take the picture into any one of over 700 Boots stores nationwide tomorrow, 23 April, show the sales assistant the pic and get a packet of biscuits in return. The incentive is being called Pay-by-Picture.
"There is huge value in people taking pictures of our new products and sharing the images among their friendship groups so we're excited to be the first company to try this in partnership with Boots," said Weetabix's Ben Cooper. "It is undoubtedly a brave move to replace financial currency with social currency, but we're hoping that the 55 per cent of people who currently use their smartphone while watching TV will take part in the unique retail initiative, try our new breakfast biscuit and become long-term customers."
Weetabix On The Go, which contains four breakfast biscuits in each pack, will retail for 55p in Boots stores around the country.
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments