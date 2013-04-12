  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Red Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 and Galaxy S3 Mini on sale at Carphone Warehouse

|
  Red Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 and Galaxy S3 Mini on sale at Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is to stock a special-edition red version of both the Galaxy S3 Mini and Galaxy Tab 2 7.0. The phone and tablet will ship in the same garnet red colour that the Samsung Galaxy S3 is available in.

For those interested, the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 Wi-Fi will be bundled with the Galaxy S3 Mini, both in garnet red, for £22 a month on O2. Quite a deal.

Tablet specs include a 1GHz dual-core processor and Ice Cream Sandwich. Memory is expandable up to 32GB with a microSD slot and on the back there is a 3-megapixel camera. The 4,000 mAh battery should see you through the day as well.

Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 review

As for the phone, the Galaxy S3 Mini is a touch more powerful. It has a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a good-quality 4-inch Super AMOLED screen. Android Jelly Bean is also on board, so it should be quite a lot snappier than the tablet.

Read: Galaxy S3 Mini review

If you fancy investing in the tablet and phone deal, you can pick it up at the Carphone Warehouse website right now. The £22 a month deal is an O2 exclusive, but the tablet can be bought separately for £149. 

PopularIn Phones
  1. Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
  4. OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
  5. Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
  1. iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
  2. Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
  3. Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
  4. Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
  5. Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass

Comments