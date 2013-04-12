  Red Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 and Galaxy S3 Mini on sale at Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is to stock a special-edition red version of both the Galaxy S3 Mini and Galaxy Tab 2 7.0. The phone and tablet will ship in the same garnet red colour that the Samsung Galaxy S3 is available in.

For those interested, the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 Wi-Fi will be bundled with the Galaxy S3 Mini, both in garnet red, for £22 a month on O2. Quite a deal.

Tablet specs include a 1GHz dual-core processor and Ice Cream Sandwich. Memory is expandable up to 32GB with a microSD slot and on the back there is a 3-megapixel camera. The 4,000 mAh battery should see you through the day as well.

As for the phone, the Galaxy S3 Mini is a touch more powerful. It has a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a good-quality 4-inch Super AMOLED screen. Android Jelly Bean is also on board, so it should be quite a lot snappier than the tablet.

If you fancy investing in the tablet and phone deal, you can pick it up at the Carphone Warehouse website right now. The £22 a month deal is an O2 exclusive, but the tablet can be bought separately for £149.