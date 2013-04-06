  HTC: Facebook Home can be disabled on the HTC First for stock Android

It turns out that the upcoming HTC First handset preloaded with the Facebook Home launcher is actually running stock Android as its base. HTC confirmed to Pocket-lint that a user can disable Facebook Home to run stock Android on the handset instead.

Interestingly, the HTC First is the first smartphone out of the Taiwanese-based company since the 2010 T-Mobile G2 handset not to run HTC's custom Sense overlay, Phandroid first discovered. Given HTC's commitment to Sense, whether customers dig it or not, this is a surprising move.

It's worth noting stock Android doesn't mean that the HTC First will get the executive treatment like the Nexus devices out of Google in terms of having the latest version of Android. Quite simply, stock Android means there's no extra OEM dazzle. Notifications, menus and other elements of stock Android can be found baked in with Facebook Home.

Users will be able to make the switch to stock Android over Facebook Home in the settings.

The HTC First will be hitting AT&T in the US beginning 12 April for $99 (£65). A summer launch in the UK is expected, exclusively on EE.

For users who like the the HTC First hardware, and don't mind Sense, HTC is pegged to release a device with just that. HTC hasn't provided official word, but the HTC M4 is said to feature the same specs and design as the First, with Sense and UltaPixel camera technology found within.

Not familiar with Facebook Home? Catch up on all the details.

Top image: Uncrate