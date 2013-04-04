Budget iPhone concept says remember the good old days of the first iMac

Rumours suggesting that Apple will launch a cheap, budget iPhone at some point in 2013 still persist. It's not surprising, people like a good rumour. People also like pretty concept pictures, and that's what we have here.

Getting all excited is Myvouchercodes.com, which has commissioned a designer, Nickolay Lamm, to come up with what he thinks Apple should do, based on a single quote from DigiTimes.

“The entry-level iPhone will adopt a chassis mixed with plastic and metal, with the internal metal parts being able to be seen from outside through special design, the sources noted,” said the Taiwanese news site DigiTimes.

With that in mind, the resulting concept pictures hark back to the good old days of the iMac G3. Remember, the one with the coloured see-through chassis?

Why? Well, according to the Myvouchercodes site: "Smartphone designs have somewhat stagnated, and show how Apple can turn the tables on competitors by reminding consumers of the incredible technology that goes into a smartphone, as opposed to making major hardware innovations."

Lamm also notes that the idea is based on making the phone less alien to the consumer, showing them how it works - just as the iMac G3 did.

We aren't sure whether we like it or not, but if we had to pick a colour, we would go for the light-blue one. Which colour would you choose?