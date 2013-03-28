  3CX Mobile Device Manager protects your phone and tablet on the go

The 3CX Mobile Device Manager is an online service that allows companies to easily manage, secure, monitor, find and track their employees' iPhone and Android smartphones and tablets from an easy to use online dashboard.

You can use Mobile Device Manager to a number of things:

The powerful location-tracking feature on the 3CX Mobile Device Manager allows you to keep track of all your mobile devices and store a complete location history for each device, helping you to improve customer service and response time.

That includes Location History, which lets you not only store the current location of all your connected devices, but also to keep a detailed log of all the locations the device and employee have been.

Locations are shown with their full address, using Google Maps, and only location changes are stored, avoiding excess data. Location History can be exported for further analysis and you can choose to collect location data via Wi-Fi, mobile network or GPS.

It also means you can send directions to your employees so they can find their next destination by pinpointing the exact location of where you want them to go by sending them a message that shows the location on Google Maps.

If you suspect a mobile device is lost or being misused you can immediately lock it remotely and force the user to contact the 3CX Mobile Device Manager administrator to regain access. That means you can safeguard your corporate data even if the device isn’t connected to the internet, by locking it remotely via SMS.

You can also remote wipe data if your mobile device has been lost or stolen and it’s imperative to wipe all data off it immediately.

The software lets you review the apps installed on your devices from a single screen and remove inappropriate apps easily; monitor for rogue apps installed from unofficial sources; and, with a single click, remove apps that affect your employees' productivity and drain your data plans.

If there are particular apps you don’t want to be installed, you can create a blacklist for the whole company, or for particular groups within the organisation. The 3CX Mobile Device Manager will block any attempted installation of the blacklisted apps and you will be alerted.

A strong password policy can be enforced on all devices, avoiding the task of manually applying such policies - which can take a lot of time if you have a lot of devices. With the 3CX Mobile Device Manager you can set the minimum password length and the time lapse before a device auto-locks and set a maximum number of failed password attempts before 3CX MDM automatically resets the device back to it factory settings.

More and more company data is stored on smartphones (emails, passwords, etc – as more work is done on smartphones) but there is a lack of security on smartphones. Phone’s containing company data are easily lost and smartphones with weak passwords easily infiltrated, which means you need to make sure you are protected.

Sign up to the five device version of mobile device manager for free and you can stop worrying and start protecting.