  Dropbox snaps up Mailbox app

Dropbox has picked up fledgling app Mailbox after only a few months of being on the App Store. Mailbox works by organising your email inbox into the cloud, then checking it and delivering it to your phone securely. It even works with push notifications, on the iPhone.

The idea is that it is email management, as many people gets hundreds of emails everyday and just don't have time to read them all. As such, you can snooze emails for a few days, with Mailbox then reminding you to reply to them later.

At the moment, you have to reserve your place in the queue to use Mailbox, as demand for the app is just so high. This partnership with Dropbox should fix that, particularly when you think how much access Dropbox has to cloud-based servers.

In a blog post explaining the purchase, Dropbox said: "Like many of you, when we discovered Mailbox we fell in love—it was simple, delightful, and beautifully engineered. Many have promised to help us with our overflowing inboxes, but the Mailbox team actually delivered.

"After spending time with Gentry, Scott and the team, it became clear that their calling was the same as ours at Dropbox—to solve life’s hidden problems and reimagine the things we do every day. We all quickly realised that together we could save millions of people a lot of pain."

This should mean that functionality from the two apps gradually merges, which would make Dropbox a very interesting proposition. Watch this space.