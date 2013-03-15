  1. Home
Confirmed: SwiftKey powers the Samsung Galaxy S4 keyboard

|
Confirmed: SwiftKey powers the Samsung Galaxy S4 keyboard
Samsung has officially announced its latest flagship Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S4, at a global launch event in New York.

Featuring a host of updates to the TouchWiz user interface that sits over the top of Android 4.2.2, it has been confirmed that SwiftKey is powering the keyboard. 

"Following our great success with the SwiftKey 4 launch last month, we are excited to confirm that Samsung has chosen SwiftKey’s innovative keyboard technology to be at the heart of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S4" said Dr Ben Medlock, co-founder and CTO of SwiftKey.

"This is fantastic progress for our vision of bringing the best touchscreen typing experience to as many people as possible."

READ: Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S4 review

The Samsung Galaxy S4 features a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 Super AMOLED display and houses a 1.6GHz octo-core processor and 2GB of RAM and yes, has the option for storage expansion via microSD.

