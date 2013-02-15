  Ubuntu mobile developer preview lands on Nexus handsets 21 February

Canonical has announced that its new Ubuntu mobile operating system will support the Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 4 on 21 February. The build will be a preview for developers to begin building on the SDK.

On 21 February the folks at Canonical will make the software and installation guide available to make it easy for developers and enthusiasts to begin using the mobile operating system. Attendees at the Mobile World Congress 2013 can also have the software flashed to their Galaxy Nexus or Nexus 4 by the Canonical staff.

"Developers who have experience bringing up phone environments will find it relatively easy to port Ubuntu to current handsets," said Pat McGowan, who leads the integration effort that produced the images being released. "We look forward to adding support for additional devices for everyday testing and experimentation."

This month, Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth announced the first Ubuntu smartphones will hit the mass market in October.

The “entry level” Ubuntu device is expected to run a 1GHz Cortex A9processor, 512MB – 1GB of RAM, 4-8GB eMMC + SD, and a multi-touch display. The high-end Ubuntu “superphone” calls for a Quad-core A9 or Intel Atom processor, 1GB of RAM minimum, multitouch and desktop convergence.

The Ubuntu phone UI is aimed at offering a simpler solution than Android and other mobile operating systems, according to the company. The lockscreen is more than just a barrier to the rest of the OS. You can unlock to any app you like, and navigation is reminiscent of the frame drags used in Windows 8's Modern UI and BlackBerry PlayBook tablets.

Pocket-lint will be live at Mobile World Congress 2013 to bring you more about the Ubuntu mobile operating system.