Vertu Ti now official: First super luxury Android smartphone

Luxury smartphone brand Vertu has unveiled its latest model and has finally ditched Symbian for the Android operating system, as previously leaked. The Vertu Ti is a 3.7-inch device with Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and is made from brushed titanium with real leather trim.

Formerly owned by Nokia, British company Vertu previously adopted the outmoded Symbian for its touchscreen handsets but has made the leap to Android as it "delivers a proven and intuitive environment for users". However, the exterior of the handmade device is very much on a par with the company's Constellation line-up in build quality and design aesthetics.

As well as creating a lighter chassis, Vertu claims the titanium used in construction provides a case that is five times stronger than other smartphones. It deforms less than 1mm when a 500NM force is applied, it says.

The Vertu logo sits in a ceramic pillow and the exposed watch screws are purposely placed.

In terms of specifications, the Vertu Ti doesn't match up to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S III or equivalent handsets, but that's not the company's ethic. The idea behind the Ti is to provide the luxury with more contemporary functionality. "Vertu Ti is a pivotal product for Vertu. It is where the timelessness of Vertu design meets contemporary technological elements," explained Ignacio Germade, the company's head of global design.

"Long-standing Vertu customers will appreciate the style, the weight and the materials, while those yet to experience Vertu products will engage with the clean, elegant lines, superior feel and contemporary operation."

The phone is powered by a 1.7GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor, has 64GB of internal storage, 8-megapixel rear-facing and 1.3-megapixel front-facing cameras, and 1080p video capture abilities. It has an NFC chip for contactless payment and more (although would you want to wave one of these about in Superdrug?). And there's the capability to work with full, micro or nano SIMs.

Vertu's proprietary software for its Life, Concierge and Certainty Services are all accessible from the box.

Available now, the Vertu TI comes in four designs. The Titanium Black Leather model retails for £6,700. Titanium Pure Black is £8,000. The self-explanatory Titanium Black Alligator will set you back £8,900. And the Black PVD Titanium Red Gold Materials top of the range device retails for £13,900.

To find out more, visit vertu.com.