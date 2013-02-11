Mu plug goes international with new US and European adapters

Mu, the company behind the clever Mu folding plug that folds down into a fraction of the size of a traditional UK plug, has announced it will be selling US and EU adapters for the Mu plug for for use when outside Great Britain.

The new accessories (prototypes pictured) will be available as a bundled pack and individually for owners who already have the folding plug, and will simply slot over the existing design, clicking into place.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the new Mu accessories, which will go on sale in March.

In related Mu news, the company also confirmed that it will be launching a new version of the plug with a 2mAh power supply, allowing users to charge tablets such as the iPad.

It follows customer feedback, with the CEO of the company telling Pocket-lint that people wanted to be able to charge their phone and iPad with the plug - something not possible with the first iteration.

The 2 mAh version is expected later in the year.