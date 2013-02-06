Intel-packing Motorola RAZR i upgraded to Jelly Bean

Motorola has announced that its Intel-packing RAZR i smartphone has begun the process of being upgraded to the latest version of Android: Jelly Bean 4.1.

The company says the rollout has begun in phases and will be working its way out to users in the coming weeks. Our RAZR i handset here at the office still hasn't been graced with the update.

Like with all handset updates, the process is simple, requiring only that the user hops into settings to check for the update, if not automatically prompted.

Released in summer 2012, Jelly Bean offers features such as the hit Google Now voice assistant, Voice Search, and an improved notification system throughout the entire operating system.

Equipment manufacturers and carriers have been working to rollout Jelly Bean updates to many handsets and tablets worldwide and, as we noted earlier, Jelly Bean adoption has reached 13 per cent.

For those unaware, the Motorola RAZR i is the first mainstream Android handset to launch with an Intel chipset inside. It shares many of its specs and all of its design with the Motorola RAZR M, a Qualcomm-packing alternative that launched in the US, initially under the Droid name with Verizon.

Has your RAZR i begun the upgrade process?