White Nexus 4 hands-on pictures appear online

Earlier today, reports started to emerge that there will be a white variant of the Nexus 4 launched pretty soon. Some even suggest that it could be today, released to upset RIM's BlackBerry 10 apple cart. And there was a brief glimpse of a device alleged to be the said model.

However, far better pictures have now appeared online, from Vietnamese tech site Tinhte, which has rather a good track record when it comes to getting its hands on devices companies would rather keep under wraps.

In this instance, the pictures depict an LG-made Google Nexus 4 handset with a white back casing. Little else has changed, including the black fascia, but it would be hard not to consider these pictures as the real deal, considering the evidence in them. The rear even features the shiny back pattern, as seen on the black variant of the phone.

As with previous reports and rumours, Tinhte gives no details on a possible launch date for the white Nexus 4. Needless to say, we'll bring you more here on Pocket-lint when there is official word from Google or LG.