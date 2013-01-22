  Mozilla reveals Firefox OS phone

Mozilla is getting closer and closer to unleashing its own mobile phone operating system, Firefox OS, on to the world, Built around open web standards - and sticking to obvious smartphone mainstays, such as apps – the new operating system is designed to be accessible and available to anyone and everyone.

And to try to entice developers into building HTML5 applications for the platform, the software company has introduced a couple of developer preview phones, sporting the new OS.

There are no prices quoted yet or a date when they will be made available to developers, but we do know that the phones have been developed by Geeksphone, in partnership with Telefonica. Plus, they're very basically specified – much like low-budget handsets – each with a Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM, 3.5-inch 480 x 320 touchscreen, 3-megapixel camera (in a different position on the different models), and 4GB of on-board storage.

The phones come with microSD card slots, for memory expansion, but we don't know by how much. But you can be assured, considering the low specs, the 1,580mAh battery will be ample.

“Developer preview phones will help make the mobile web more accessible to more people,” says Mozilla. “Developers are critical to the web and to Mozilla’s mission to make the web accessible to everyone.

"Hundreds of millions of people worldwide use Firefox to discover, experience and connect to the Web. A web based on open standards and open technologies. We couldn’t have done this without web developers.

“Now we are working on bringing the power of the web to mobile, through Firefox OS, along with all the power of open standards and an open community, and once again, we’d like to invite web developers to join us.”

Developers can try out Firefox OS in several ways – an Android app is available and Mozilla has made a Firefox OS simulator for Windows, Mac and Linux. Find out more at hacks.mozilla.org.