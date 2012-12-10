  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 5: Win a Samsung Galaxy S III

Day 5 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular brings you the chance to win a Samsung Galaxy S III, the winner of Pocket-lint's Best Phone category in the 2012 Pocket-lint Gadget Awards, and one of the most exciting Android phones available.

The Samsung Galaxy S III just gets us. Little things, like staying awake when you look at it and keeping track of loved ones. Designed for humans, it goes beyond smart and fulfills your needs by thinking as you think, acting as you act.

Samsung Galaxy S III knows the best look, making sure you never miss a smile or catch someone when they're blinking. It automatically takes a burst of eight shots, guaranteeing the best one every time.

This is what we call seeing reality, 4.8-inches of high-definition display and vivid viewing experience. With true colours and ultrafast response times, HD video playback is outrageously sharp. It's also incredibly energy efficient and amazingly thin.

All you have to do is follow Pocket-lint (@Pocketlint) on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours after which a winner will be drawn on 11 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter and named on Day 6 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular, when we'll be lining up another fantastic prize.

This competition is now closed. Congratulations to @CallumCollie