myBunjee will protect your smartphone, Dragon Peter Jones drops £70,000 in support

A smartphone accessory looking to save your precious handset from accidental drops, myBunjee has got the thumbs-up from Dragons' Den entrepreneur Peter Jones.

Pitched in the Den, Emma Jones and Mark Ferguson, inventors of myBunjee, appeared on the Sunday night BBC show looking for investment, and took £70,000 from Peter Jones in return for 35 per cent of the business.

The accessory is basically a mobile phone lanyard, but its unique feature is the use of a silicone loop to secure the phone, rather than relying on a physical attachment point on the handset itself.

The result is that it's a universal product and can be used to secure whatever handset you've got in your pocket. It features a coiled cord that acts like a bungee, saving your phone from hitting the floor if you drop it.

"I invested in myBunjee because it’s a clever, quirky product, which caught my eye straight away," said Peter Jones.

"I’ve smashed more phones than I care to remember and my phone is forever falling out of my pocket, but thankfully myBunjee is the solution to make sure mobile phones are kept safe all the time."

The myBunjee will be swinging into stores such as Carphone Warehouse in the run up to Christmas and will cost £6.95.

If you want to see a little more, there's also this odd video. If you can bear the 26 seconds of silence at the start, Peter Jones swings in a voiceover which sounds as if it was recorded on the phone. Presumably one bouncing on a myBunjee.