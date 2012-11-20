Pocket-lint O2 speed rating evening, what you said about the phones (video)

Remember that speed rating night we gave you a chance to come to earlier in the month? Well 20 lucky readers did, and they were kind enough to give us their opinion on the latest phones available on the network.

If you are wondering what speed rating is, O2 explains it as an event similar to speed dating, which mobile tech lovers attend and select their favourite device from a number of options.

So just what did you think about the Nexus 4, the HTC One X+ and the Sony Xperia T? Press play to find out.

Let us know if you would like us to run more of these evenings, so we can work on bringing you another one in the coming months.