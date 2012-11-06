  Pocket-lint readers wanted for free beer and phone testing evening... have a play with Nexus 4 before it's out

We’ve teamed up with the folks at O2 to offer you not just a great night out courtesy of Pocket-lint, but also a chance to get your hands on and test the latest mobile handsets - including the Nexus 4 before it has been released. All in the comfort of one of London’s finest pubs.

Wondering how the latest HTC One X+ measures up to the Samsung Galaxy S III? Whether either can match the Apple iPhone 5? Or will the phone favoured by James Bond (if Skyfall is to be believed), the Sony Xperia T, punch the hardest?

And then there's that unbelievable opportunity to play with the brand new Nexus 4 Android handset before it's in the shops. Crikey..

The event will be held from 6pm to 10pm on the evening of 8 November 2012 at a top London pub in the centre of town and we’re offering the opportunity for 20 Pocket-lint readers to put yourselves in our shoes for the night and switch from reader to reviewer.

Partly because we’re nice like that, but also because we want to find out what you really think about the latest phones. What’s more, we’ll be asking you to take to our video booth on the night and commit your opinions (good and bad) to film so we can share them with all the other Pocket-lint readers on the site.

If that sounds like something you'd like to do, all you have to do is register your interest using the Pocket-lint feedback form, including your name, address and a contact number and we'll draw 20 of your names out of a hat at the end of play on Monday 5 November. You will have to make your own way to and from the event (and organise your own accommodation, if needed), but we'll supply the food and drink. Oh, and sorry, you will need to be over 18 too.

If you’re one of the chosen 20, we’ll send you an EventBrite ticket on Tuesday 6 November which will be your exclusive pass to a night of fine beer, fine food and a chance to get hands-on with the finest mobile handsets available today.

Hope to see you there.

UPDATE: The 20 winners chosen are Andy Potter, Martin Junge, Steve Stone, Jason Almeida, Kunj Shah, Joon Wong, Raman Patria, Harjit Rai, Purav Desai, Peter Vasey, John Judd, Craig de Gouveia, Parthipan Yoganathan, Daniel Dei Monte, Graham Bunyan, Boris Altemeyer, Darrell Grundy, Andrew Hill, Ross Carr, and Dave Nish.

Congratulations, we will be emailing you your official invitation today. For everybody else who applied, we will keep you on file for a day or two in case there are any cancellations.

Thanks to all who expressed an interest.

Pic: (cc) another sergio