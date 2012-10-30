Symbian still going strong in $4,500 Gresso Regal Titanium

Luxury mobile phone manufacturer Gresso, which also branched out recently into top-end iPhone 5 cases, has launched a titanium version of its angular Symbian S40-sporting Regal device.

Not really designed for those addicted to Angry Birds, the Gresso Regal Titanium is a statement. Where the company often uses gold and other soft materials in its designs, the titanium represents the polar opposite. It has been crafted to be tough and scratch resistant.

The handset resists dents and general battering and can even be stood on, being able to withstand heavy loads without buckling. Its titanium shell is resistant to corrosion, salt, moisture and sunlight and the metal is not too heavy either. At 130g, the Regal Titanium is only a touch heavier than the iPhone 5.

Other specs include tri-band operation (900/1800/1900), Bluetooth connectivity, 2-megapixel camera and an FM stereo radio. It's capable of playing midi, wma, wav, avi, asf and wmv media files and has voice recorder and voice command functionality.

On board you get up to 30MB of internal memory, but can expand that by up to 2GB through a microSD memory card slot, and it's powered by a Li-ion 860 mAh battery that promises up to 5.4 hours talk time, 300 hours standby time.

The Gresso Regal Titanium costs $4,500 and is available in limited quantities from www.luxury.gresso.com.