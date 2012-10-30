  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Symbian still going strong in $4,500 Gresso Regal Titanium

|
1/3  
Gresso Regal Titanium
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

Luxury mobile phone manufacturer Gresso, which also branched out recently into top-end iPhone 5 cases, has launched a titanium version of its angular Symbian S40-sporting Regal device.

Not really designed for those addicted to Angry Birds, the Gresso Regal Titanium is a statement. Where the company often uses gold and other soft materials in its designs, the titanium represents the polar opposite. It has been crafted to be tough and scratch resistant.

The handset resists dents and general battering and can even be stood on, being able to withstand heavy loads without buckling. Its titanium shell is resistant to corrosion, salt, moisture and sunlight and the metal is not too heavy either. At 130g, the Regal Titanium is only a touch heavier than the iPhone 5.

symbian still going strong in 4 500 gresso regal titanium image 3

Other specs include tri-band operation (900/1800/1900), Bluetooth connectivity, 2-megapixel camera and an FM stereo radio. It's capable of playing midi, wma, wav, avi, asf and wmv media files and has voice recorder and voice command functionality.

On board you get up to 30MB of internal memory, but can expand that by up to 2GB through a microSD memory card slot, and it's powered by a Li-ion 860 mAh battery that promises up to 5.4 hours talk time, 300 hours standby time.

The Gresso Regal Titanium costs $4,500 and is available in limited quantities from www.luxury.gresso.com.

PopularIn Phones
Microsoft's new app lets you mirror an Android phone to your PC
Apple's new job listings show it wants to make custom health chips
Please let this happen: Apple could add multiuser support to Siri
Apple might launch three iPhones in 2018 with Apple Pencil support
Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: Will we get a new iPhone SE?
Is the Apple AirPower wireless charge mat release date soon?
Comments