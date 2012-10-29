  EXCLUSIVE: O2 secures Nexus 4 for one month, celebrates by giving away LG TVs

O2 will be the only UK operator selling the Nexus 4 for the first month of the handset going on sale, with the first 100 customers to buy the phone each receiving a free LG television.

The exclusive deal was confirmed to Pocket-lint by O2 and will see the network becoming the first and only UK operator to sell the Nexus 4 when it arrives next month.

This is despite Carphone Warehouse prematurely listing the phone as being available on both O2 and Vodafone - a page that was hastily taken down.

To celebrate its coup, O2 will again be inviting a select few customers to brave the elements and their own vertigo and climb to the top of the O2 Arena in Greenwich. As with the iPhone 5, customers who do so will be able to buy the Nexus 4 while overlooking the London skyline.

O2 has also revealed that LG, which has manufactured the Nexus 4, will be giving away LG TVs to the first 100 customers to buy the handset.

The Nexus 4 sees the debut of the Android 4.2 update to the Jelly Bean OS. Other specs include a 4.7-inch touchscreen, protected by a Gorilla Glass Display, 8-megapixel camera, complete with 360-degree panoramic capabilities, Wi-Fi, NFC and wireless charging.