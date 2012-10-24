Top 10 genuine excuses for mobile phone insurance claims revealed

We've all had problems with a mobile phone or two in the past, from dropping it on the floor while, ahem, slightly tipsy to getting it soaking wet in a sudden downpour, but some of us have damaged our phones in far more peculiar ways. Or, at least, so we claim.

Mobile phone insurance website MobileInsurance.co.uk has revealed its top 10 of actual insurance claims received in the past 12 months, and some are bizarre, to say the least.

One user claimed to have lost his phone inside a cow. Another baked hers into a cake... by accident. And a third, er, broke her phone's vibration functionality while, cough, using it as an "adult toy".

Not all of the claims were paid out, as some were doubted by the team at the site, but all were investigated fully.

"I must say, we tend to see a lot of weird and wonderful claims coming in from customers, but these 10 had to be the most bizarre," said company managing director John Lamerton. "I’m not sure how some of them even came about, particularly in the case of the farmer and the cow.

"Mobile phones are only going up in price now, so it pays to have them insured for as many scenarios as possible. Judging by these claims, you really never know what you might need to claim for! My advice would be to just use the phone as a phone and not as an ingredient in a cake, or a firework for that matter!"

The top 10 claims in full:

1 A farmer in Devon claimed his phone had disappeared inside the back end of one of his cows when he’d been using the torch on his iPhone while assisting the cow during calving. The phone later made an appearance, but was damaged.

2 A lady in her early 40s from Nottingham claimed she’d baked her Nokia 6303i into a Victoria Sponge she’d been making for her daughter’s birthday. It didn’t endure the heat of gas mark 5.

3 A lady in her 30s claimed she’d been walking her Cocker Spaniel on Barry Island beach, Wales, when a seagull swooped down and took her Samsung Galaxy from her hand.

4 A woman in her late 20s from Bristol claimed the vibration function on her BlackBerry Bold 9900 phone had stopped working whilst she was using it as an adult toy.

5 A 40-year-old construction worker said his iPhone 4S had fallen out of his back pocket when he pulled his jeans down before sitting on the toilet. Not realising, he went about his business and flushed the chain. The phone didn’t flush, but underwent serious water damage.

6 A man in his 30s claimed he’d been filming monkeys from the car window in Longleat Safari Park with his HTC One X when a monkey climbed on the roof and snatched it.

7 A couple re-enacting the "I'm King of the World!" scene from Titanic lost their phone over the side of their cruise ship, whilst trying to take a photo of themselves.

8 A pyrotechnician was setting up a show for the National Fireworks Championships in Plymouth and, after leaving his iPhone 3GS within the "blast zone", it was nowhere to be found when he returned post-show - having been fired 3,000ft into the air before exploding in a stunning display.

9 A lady in her 20s from Liverpool admitted she’d thrown her HTC Desire X at her boyfriend, whom she’d discovered was cheating, but it missed him and hit a wall, breaking the handset.

10 Rather than paying £60 for a ticket to see Blur at their sell-out Hyde Park shows, one customer tried to film the event on his iPhone from up a nearby tree - he got a little too excited as the band came on stage, and dropped his phone on to the ground below.

You can check out the plans offered by the receiver of these claims on its website at www.mobileinsurance.co.uk.

Pic (drawn on a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1) by Rik Henderson