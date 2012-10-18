Three Jelly Bean Samsung Galaxy S III update rolls-out

Samsung Galaxy S III users who bought their handset from the Three network can now update to the latest Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system.

After Three confirmed its arrival, Pocket-lint has indeed updated our own Samsung Galaxy S III over the air using a Three SIM card.

If you are a Three customer with a Samsung Galaxy S III handset, you should be prompted to download the software update via a notification.

We’d recommend doing it only via Wi-Fi, so as to keep those data rates down. Three also recommends you ensure your battery is fully charged and that you’ve backed up any personal data stored on your phone.

If you haven’t received a notification that the Jelly Bean update is ready, you may want to check the Software update tab in the Settings menu. Here you can search manually for the update before downloading it.

The news comes a day after Samsung confirmed that a Jelly Bean update for the Samsung Galaxy S III was heading to the US. However, unlike customers of Three, they’ll have to wait another couple of months for its arrival.

If you're not with Three and can't wait any longer for the Jelly Bean update to hit your Samsung Galaxy S III phone, there is another way... by flashing the Jelly Bean ROM onto your device manually.

Click here to see how you do it, but be warned it doesn't come without risk.

UPDATE: Samsung has confirmed to Pocket-lint that non-Three customers should start receiving the Jelly Bean update on their Samsung Galaxy S III device in the coming weeks:

"Samsung UK can confirm that the roll out of Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) has begun for our Galaxy S III customers and will be available across all networks over the coming weeks, pending software testing and approvals."