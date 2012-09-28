  Tim Cook: Sorry for Apple Maps, recommends using Bing, Nokia or Google

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has formally apologised for the frustration some users are experiencing with Apple Maps, recommending that they use Bing, Google, or Nokia maps instead while Apple works through the problems.

"To our customers, at Apple, we strive to make world-class products that deliver the best experience possible to our customers," Cook says in the open letter published on the company's website, before admitting that the company fell short of expectations.

"With the launch of our new Maps last week, we fell short on this commitment. We are extremely sorry for the frustration this has caused our customers and we are doing everything we can to make Maps better."

Confirming that more than 100 million iOS devices have updated to iOS 6 to use the new Apple Maps, Cook explains how iOS users with the new Maps have already searched for nearly half a billion locations.

"The more our customers use our Maps the better it will get and we greatly appreciate all of the feedback we have received from you," he says.

But in a somewhat unexpected move, Cook recommends that those not happy with the in-built mapping service should try other options in the App Store.

"While we’re improving Maps, you can try alternatives by downloading map apps from the App Store like Bing, MapQuest and Waze - or use Google or Nokia maps by going to their websites and creating an icon on your home screen to their web app."

Cook says the company is working "non-stop" to fix the issues: "We will keep working non-stop until Maps lives up to the same incredibly high standard."

The comments come in response to many customers finding the new Apple Maps app considerably worse than the Google Maps offering before it. Complaints include everything from out-of-date businesses being listed, to clouds covering cities when in satellite view, to locations listed in the wrong place.