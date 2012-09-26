  1. Home
Texas Instruments to turn its back on smartphones and tablets

Texas Instruments has announced that it plans to move away from the mobile space, to focus instead on “embedded systems” for a “wider market”.

The admission came during an investor meeting of Texas Instruments (TI), broadcast as a webcast. The company, which has provided processing chips for the likes of Samsung, Motorola and Amazon, including the latter’s Kindle Fire HD 8.9, is to concentrate more on industrial customers and car manufacturers. 

Having previously offered a more-affordable option to the likes of Nvidia and Qualcomm, the concern is that with no Texas Instruments the some devices that usually use TI’s chips might be forced up in price.

In addition, the future of the OMAP5 platform that Texas Instruments has been developing remains unclear, with manufacturers unlikely to opt for a chip made by a company who has openly distanced itself from the mobile and smartphone market.

