  Photo of the HTC One X+ leaked on Twitter

Another leak of the yet to be revealed HTC One X+ has emerged, again on Twitter - only this time we actually get a glimpse of what the phone will purportedly look like.

The pic with was tweeted by @evleaks with the words “HTC One X+ for T-Mobile USA”. The pic shows a black handset face up with the T-Mobile logo emblazoned at the top of the phone. Below the screen are three touch keys: a back key, home button and a menu key.

Specs purportedly belonging to the HTC One X+ have been leaked on Twitter in the past. According to @Football4PDA, the HTC One X+ will run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, house an Nvidia AP37 1.6GHz quad-core processor along with a 1.7GHz single core and will offer 32GB ROM and 1GB RAM.

Other rumours surrounding the device claim it will be skinned with HTC Sense 4.5 and will be powered by the same 1800mAH battery as found in its predecessor, the HTC One X. This is despite the HTC One X receiving criticism for a poor battery life.