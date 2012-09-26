Photo of the HTC One X+ leaked on Twitter
Another leak of the yet to be revealed HTC One X+ has emerged, again on Twitter - only this time we actually get a glimpse of what the phone will purportedly look like.
The pic with was tweeted by @evleaks with the words “HTC One X+ for T-Mobile USA”. The pic shows a black handset face up with the T-Mobile logo emblazoned at the top of the phone. Below the screen are three touch keys: a back key, home button and a menu key.
Specs purportedly belonging to the HTC One X+ have been leaked on Twitter in the past. According to @Football4PDA, the HTC One X+ will run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, house an Nvidia AP37 1.6GHz quad-core processor along with a 1.7GHz single core and will offer 32GB ROM and 1GB RAM.
Other rumours surrounding the device claim it will be skinned with HTC Sense 4.5 and will be powered by the same 1800mAH battery as found in its predecessor, the HTC One X. This is despite the HTC One X receiving criticism for a poor battery life.
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
Comments