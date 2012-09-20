  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Move over HTC, the Windows Phone concept that really plays on the tile design

|
1/11  
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners

HTC might have said it was designing the Windows Phone 8S and 8X with Windows in mind, but it didn't take it as far as it could have, according to designer Alexandros Stasinopoulos

Sharing his concept with the blog Yankodesign.com, the idea seems to be to accentuate the tiled effect by carrying the black lines seen in the OS through to the hardware chassis as well.  

move over htc the windows phone concept that really plays on the tile design image 3

Kanavos is a study on smartphone design and it explores the visual interaction between hardware and software, according to Stasinopoulos. We think it is very Mondrian inspired, personally. 

The eagle-eyed among you will notice that the Kanavos concept removes the “windows” button from the front-lower-centre part of the device and places it to its left and right sides.

Too much, or the object of your desire? Let us know in the comments below.

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments