Move over HTC, the Windows Phone concept that really plays on the tile design

HTC might have said it was designing the Windows Phone 8S and 8X with Windows in mind, but it didn't take it as far as it could have, according to designer Alexandros Stasinopoulos

Sharing his concept with the blog Yankodesign.com, the idea seems to be to accentuate the tiled effect by carrying the black lines seen in the OS through to the hardware chassis as well.

Kanavos is a study on smartphone design and it explores the visual interaction between hardware and software, according to Stasinopoulos. We think it is very Mondrian inspired, personally.

The eagle-eyed among you will notice that the Kanavos concept removes the “windows” button from the front-lower-centre part of the device and places it to its left and right sides.

