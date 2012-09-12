  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Intel and Motorola tease new edge-to-edge phone, but we've already reviewed it

|
  Intel and Motorola tease new edge-to-edge phone, but we've already reviewed it
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Even though we've told you what the announcement is going to be from Intel and Motorola on 18 September, the two companies are still keen to tease us about an edge-to-edge smartphone that removes the border around the screen to maximise the available space. 

The latest trick is a YouTube video that promises Edge-to-Edge speed, Edge-to-Edge power, and the chance to "say goodbye to boundaries".

"Motorola Mobility and Intel will take you to the edge with our latest announcement on 18.09.12," reads the blurb under the YouTube video.

The video gives away nothing, but that's okay, because we've already reviewed the US version of the new device, The Motorola Droid Razr M. While it sports different innards - the US version is available on Verizon and packs a Qualcomm processor - Pocket-lint has been told by Motorola spokespeople at the US event that the UK form factor will be the same. 

If you don't want to spoil the surprise, don't click on this link

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone X Plus and iPhone 9 video leak reveals new iPhone designs
  2. It looks like the Galaxy Note 9's S-Pen will do something rather clever
  3. BlackBerry Key2 review: The keyboard phone king
  4. Light’s crazy multi-lens camera system coming to a smartphone
  5. OnePlus 6 launching in stunning red
  1. Samsung launches Galaxy A6 and A6+ with a focus on photography
  2. Nokia 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: A new Nokia flagship is incoming!
  3. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show this September
  4. Motorola One to join One Power according to leaked images
  5. Sony Xperia XZ3 release date, specs and rumours
Comments