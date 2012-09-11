  1. Home
Impossible Instant Lab, the Kickstarter project that aims to turn your iPhone into a Polaroid camera

The Impossible Project, the company set up to maintain the manufacture of instant film stock for vintage Polaroid cameras, has devised a device to allow you to make authentic 'roid-style prints from your iPhone photos.

Called the Impossible Instant Lab, the printer - for want of a better word - is modelled like a retro camera, but rather than shoot through a lens, you attach your iPhone into an extendable dock. The iPhone goes in face down after you have launched a dedicated app and chosen your photo. The Polaroid-style device will do the rest, outputting a traditional "developed before your eyes" print.

At the moment, the Impossible Instant Lab is listed on Kickstarter. The Impossible Project is aiming to raise $250,000 to turn the prototype in a mass-produced consumer product, and has so far managed to cadge $197,888. As the crowd-funding spree doesn't end until 8 October, there's every chance the company will reach its goal.

The Instant Lab will retail for $299 when it's launched officially at the beginning of 2013, but initial backers will be able to get one for much less by pledging funds now. Although the $149 half-price version is now sold out, there are still a fair few available for $189, which includes a film voucher.

Two of the gold engraved versions of the Instant Lab are also available (from a limited run of 10).one of which will cost you a $2,000 pledge.

Check out how the fundraising is going over at Kickstarter. We'd certainly love to see this happen.

