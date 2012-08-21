4G in the UK: Which phones will have it?

While we don’t have a definitive list yet of what handsets will be functioning with Everything Everywhere’s 4G roll-out, we can take a good look at what is on offer elsewhere. Chances are that whatever sort of device is available in the US, Korea or Australia - which conveniently uses the same 1800MHz band as Everything Everywhere - will appear over here.

First, a few caveats to consider: the 4G spectrum that EE is planning to use currently wouldn’t be compatible with phones made for the US, nor are there yet any handsets in the UK which might be able to take advantage of it. Phones would need different internal components and as such may arrive as a slightly altered versions to their US brothers.

That said, it's reasonable to expect something incredibly similar, especially given the extra battery required and the fact that, for now, LTE and 4G works only with dual-core processors. So without further hesitation, here is what sort of 4G phones to expect.

Samsung’s flagship phone exists in LTE form in the US. It does however drop two of the cores in its processor, becoming a dual-core phone. That said, current rumours are pointing to a fully specced quad-core LTE variant coming to Korea, so there is no reason why we might not end up seeing it in the UK.

Inside is the same 2100 mAh battery and a 1.4 GHz A9 CPU. The difference is that the RAM has taken an even bigger jump, up to 2GB. You also get the standard 16GB of memory and, of course, that vital access to 4G network speeds. If it does come to fruition, then this is the phone you want.

Samsung Galaxy S III review.

Again like the Galaxy S III, the One X takes a hit on the processor front and drops down to dual-core with 4G connectivity. Lets not forget though, that this is a truly amazing phone and has one of the best screens of any handset out right now.

The AT&T dual-core LTE version of the phone comes with a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm chip, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of on-board storage. Expect something similar to arrive in the UK, although it is possible that Nvidia and Tegra manage to pair something together that means we can get the same sort of snappy experience as that of the quad-core variant of the One X.

HTC One X review.

We really are listing the best of the best here, this whole thing reads like a smartphone fan’s fantasy. The Optimus 4X HD hasn’t been quite as well received as the rest of the flagship handsets, but believe us, there is a lot to like about this phone, especially if it has access to speedy phone networks.

Coming with a 720p screen and quad-core chipset clocked, this is quite a phone. You also get a great 8-megapixel camera and 16GB of internal storage to play with. At the moment it is the slightly older Optimus LTE that has 4G access, so expect LG to combine this with the 4X HD in the UK.

LG Optimus 4X HD review.

The US version of the Nokia Lumia 900 supports LTE networks, while being almost entirely identical to the current option you can pick up in the UK. Unfortunately current Lumia 900 owners won’t be able to simply start using the 4G network: they will need a different handset with different chipset.

Well received and running Windows Phone 7, which makes for a nice change, this could be the alternative man's 4G offering. It also may be a lot cheaper than the competition, making it an affordable way to get browsing fast.

Nokia Lumia 900 review.

A beauty of a phone, the Razr shipped with LTE access out of the box in the US. It has also just benefitted from a serious Ice Cream Sandwich update and of course there is the Maxx version, which features a beefy 3100 mAh battery - more than enough power for all that 4G browsing.

No quad-core and no HD screen, but you might manage to grab an Android 4G bargain here. Don’t forget as well that the Maxx can manage nearly three days of general use, unparalleled for most phones.

Motorola Razr review.

Okay, so this is a bit of a wild card but it could also mean the quickest way of getting access to 4G. Orange currently does a ZTE-branded dongle; there is no doubt it will try to release something similar that uses 4G.

Don’t forget though, that you are going to want unlimited browsing with a 4G dongle. All that speed could leave you going slightly nuts and lead to a fairly beefy mobile bill. Watch this space.

Any other 4G favourites you can think of? Let us know in the comments below ...