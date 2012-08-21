  Everything Everywhere to be renamed in light of 4G Ofcom decision

Everything Everywhere is said to be considering a rebrand, complete with new name, after Ofcom’s decision to allow the network an early roll-out of 4G mobile services.

Speaking to Sky News, a source within Everything Everywhere - the umbrella company to both Orange and T-Mobile - said the rebrand would commence in October.

Ofcom has said that Everything Everywhere can begin rolling out its 1800MHz spectrum from 11 September and the rebrand would reflect this capacity to deliver faster mobile speeds than rival operators.

Though Everything Everywhere wouldn’t be drawn on confirming whether a new name was on the horizon, Sky News quoted an Everything Everywhere spokesperson saying the company was “planning to launch a new brand to run alongside Orange and T-Mobile”.

Everything Everywhere will be the first network to offer 4G mobile services within the UK, though Three is rumoured to have bought a share of its spectrum allowing it also to roll-out 4G before the end of the year.

However, O2 and Vodafone will have to wait until 2013, when Ofcom will hold an auction to decide how to distribute the rest of the 4G spectrum across the UK.

