T-Mobile code confirms LTE Windows Phone 8 device

A screenshot of a software code has emerged which suggests T-Mobile will be one of the first US operators to roll out an LTE-connected Windows Phone 8 handset.

The first clue lies in the fact that the user agent string shows the device, which is not named or displayed in the image, as running Microsoft’s Internet Explorer 10 browser. This is the company’s latest version of Internet Explorer and is due to be rolled out only on Windows Phone 8.

So, assuming the code is genuine, then that’s confirmation we’re looking at the agent string of a Windows Phone 8 device. However, in the same code we also see mention of LTE connectivity.

In July two Samsung Windows Phone 8 handsets were unearthed during the Samsung and Apple court case, both of which were said to have LTE connectivity.

Could this software code be that of the Samsung Odyssey or Samsung Marco, two handsets which the court documents showed were ready to be rolled out before the end of 2012?

Do you think this is the code to Samsung Odyssey or Marco or some other Windows Phone 8 device? Let us know in the comments below...