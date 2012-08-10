Proporta's phone charger can fit into your wallet, literally

Proporta’s TurboCharger Pocket Power is for that moment you absolutely need to send a text or make a quick call but have run out of battery.

Next to running out of toilet roll and being 10p short for a carton of milk, little is more frustrating than seeing that last bar of battery disappear just as you’re about to make an important call.

Measuring just 7mm wide the Proporta TurboCharger Pocket Power is small enough to fit in a wallet – it can even be purchased with a leather money holder – and provides just enough of a top up to make a quick call or send a text.

"Offering Pocket Power to our customers is the natural next step given the long-term popularity of our TurboCharger range,” said Proporta’s Head of Product, Lynnette Pigmore.

“Perfect for that last-train-home phone call or when you've lost your mates at a festival and need an extra boost... and it slides easily into your wallet or purse too so you won't notice you've got it until you really need it."

The Proporta TurboCharger Pocket Power, which is compatible with the iPhone and Samsung and HTC phones is available for £12.95, while the Power Wallet Bundle, which includes a leather wallet, costs £22.95. Both bundles can be purchased from Proporta.com.

Do you like the idea of a last resort charger that can fit in your wallet? Let us know in the comments below...