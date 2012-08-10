Proporta's phone charger can fit into your wallet, literally
Proporta’s TurboCharger Pocket Power is for that moment you absolutely need to send a text or make a quick call but have run out of battery.
Next to running out of toilet roll and being 10p short for a carton of milk, little is more frustrating than seeing that last bar of battery disappear just as you’re about to make an important call.
Measuring just 7mm wide the Proporta TurboCharger Pocket Power is small enough to fit in a wallet – it can even be purchased with a leather money holder – and provides just enough of a top up to make a quick call or send a text.
"Offering Pocket Power to our customers is the natural next step given the long-term popularity of our TurboCharger range,” said Proporta’s Head of Product, Lynnette Pigmore.
“Perfect for that last-train-home phone call or when you've lost your mates at a festival and need an extra boost... and it slides easily into your wallet or purse too so you won't notice you've got it until you really need it."
The Proporta TurboCharger Pocket Power, which is compatible with the iPhone and Samsung and HTC phones is available for £12.95, while the Power Wallet Bundle, which includes a leather wallet, costs £22.95. Both bundles can be purchased from Proporta.com.
Do you like the idea of a last resort charger that can fit in your wallet? Let us know in the comments below...
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review: Dual camera skills meet S Pen thrills
- Flash sale: Buy Razer Phone at Best Buy or Amazon and save $100
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Is this the Nokia X? Nokia's next phone leaked in hands-on video
- Motorola Moto C vs Moto E5 vs Moto G6 vs Moto X4 vs Moto Z2: Which Moto is right for you?
- More OnePlus 6 images leak as 16 May launch date approaches
- This is the LG V35 ThinQ, could be AT&T exclusive in the US
- Best UK SIM only deals: Unlimited data offer with Three
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- Leaked patent gives more evidence that Samsung is working on in-display fingerprint sensors
Comments