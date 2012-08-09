Conan O'Brien proves once and for all that Samsung did not copy Apple (video)
US courts may not have reached a decision in the Apple versus Samsung patent case yet, but they might as well pack up and go home. The United States' top talk show host has settled the argument for them. His show has provided conclusive proof that Samsung products are not inspired by Apple ones.
Have a watch (beyond the advert, sorry - the price to pay for free video clips), we promise you'll not be disappointed. We especially like the end. Stick around for it.
Conan O'Brien is no stranger to technology spoofs and skits. The last time we featured a clip from his show was brilliant too. He played a giant game of Angry Birds live on air. We suggest you check it out...
What do you think, funny or not? Let us know in the comments below...
