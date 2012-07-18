  World's thinnest smartphone is as hard as nails, quite literally (video)

The Oppo Finder may lay claim to being the thinnest smartphone in the world; it also turns out it’s a bit of a bruiser. A video has been posted showing the handset being used to hammer nails into a block of wood.

While the phone is unlikely to retire the hammer – a couple of nails fail to fully bite the wood – the Oppo Finder appears to be left without a scratch on it. This is despite the screen as well as the side of the phone being used with some force.

The Oppo Finder is only 6.65mm thick, making it for now (thinner handsets are set to be unveiled) the world’s thinnest smartphone and is available in China for $393.

As well as its svelte body and super-strength build, the Oppo Finder packs a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and is powered with a dual-core A15 processor and 1GB of RAM.

Substance as well as brawn then.

What do you think of the Oppo Finder? Let us know in the comments below.