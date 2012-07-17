Compro CS80 security camera is the size of a business card
In terms of home surveillance, security cameras don’t get much smaller than the Compro CS80, a camera roughly the same size as a business or credit card.
While larger security cameras often act as deterrents, smaller versions tend to go unnoticed and therefore are more likely to capture the wrongdoing.
The Compro CS80 features the “world’s smallest 2-megapixel cube network camera” but despite its minuscule credentials is packed with enough features to help protect your property or livelihood.
Triggered by motion sensors, the Compro CS80 is capable of capturing video at up to 1600x1200 resolution and at 15 frames per second (fps) with video compressed into H.264 and M-JPEG formats.
Should the camera detect something, users can program real-time SMS and email alert messages, while camera footage can be watched on either an iPhone or Android smartphone with the aid of an app or via a web browser. Users will also be able to zoom in to live video with the 10x digital zoom.
The Compro CS80 is also fitted with a built-in microphone so as well as recording any footage, it will also record as well as enable users to hear live audio. There’s no tricky installation process with the Compro CS80 simply needing to be plugged in via the boxed-in cable and the camera software installed.
A wall bracket comes included with the Compro CS80 and though it’s not available from any UK specific retailers, the www.comprousa.com website provides details of where it can be ordered from.
Do you use a security camera in your home? Would the Compro CS80 fit the bill? We want to know.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments