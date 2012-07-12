What a BlackBerry might look like, if Microsoft bought RIM

If you’ve been following the plight of RIM, you’ll know that some analysts feel the only way out of the company’s predicament is its being bought out. Microsoft has been touted as the most likely of investors and now a designer has pieced together a concept idea of what a Microsoft BlackBerry would look like.

The design is the work of Michal Bonikowski who has produced conceptual smartphones in the past. Though it’s unlikely to happen, at least anytime soon, we have to admit the clean interface looks impressive on the touchscreen BlackBerry device.

RIM's CEO Thorsten Heins recently came out fighting, talking up the Canadian manufacturer’s chances of regaining a strong position within the mobile market. This followed RIM’s announcement that they had delayed the launch of its new operating system BlackBerry 10 until early 2013, a move many feel has put the final nail in the manufacturer’s coffin.

