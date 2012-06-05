  PlayStation Mobile comes to HTC One Series

Sony has signed HTC to its Sony PlayStation Certified licence programme, it confirmed at its press conference at E3 in LA.

The news, which we exclusively broke back in February, will see HTC offer PlayStation games to some of its Android users, allowing them to play classic games such as Crash Bandicoot.

In conjunction with this development, Sony will rename PlayStation Suite to PlayStation Mobile, and position it as a new platform.

"HTC is focused on delivering innovative mobile experiences for people everywhere and SCE's immersive world of gaming will bring compelling entertainment to HTC One customers across the globe," said Kouji Kodera, chief product officer, HTC Corporation.

The line-up of HTC devices currently includes only the new HTC One series: the HTC One X, HTC One S, and HTC One V. Neither Sony nor HTC has as yet said what happens to the dozens of other HTC devices and whether or not they will also benefit.

Sony says that it will further accelerate the expansion of PlayStation Certified devices and continue to collaborate with content developers to drive the delivery of compelling entertainment experiences through PlayStation Mobile.

HTC becomes the first partner outside Sony's own mobile division to offer PlayStation compatibility.

