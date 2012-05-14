  Virgin Atlantic to allow mobiles to be used in flight

Virgin Atlantic passengers will soon be able to use their mobile phones while flying with the airline, thanks to its new Aeromobile initiative.

Rather than use the onboard satellite phones that tend to put a serious dent in your credit card, passengers will be able to use their own mobiles for around the same price as it costs to roam abroad.

Initially being trialled on Virgin Atlantic's Airbus A330s, mobiles will automatically connect to the aircraft's own network, which ensures there’s no interference to its onboard electronics.

Passengers will need to activate international roaming on their handsets and the device must be switched off for takeoff and landing. As well as making calls and texts, BlackBerry users will be able to receive emails for little extra charge, though the airline recommends other smartphone users turn data roaming off so as to avoid racking up the pounds.

Virgin Atlantic is adamant that there’s no risk to the aircraft – though we’d like to think that goes without saying – and hopes to have Aeromobile in place on 13 aircraft by the end of 2012.

