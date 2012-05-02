Liquid Metal iPhone 5 concept you'll want to own right now

We don't know when the iPhone 5 will be out, we don't know what it will look like, and we don't know what it will be made of. But that doesn't stop some hoping, dreaming, imagining all that the new iPhone could be.

That's exactly what Antoine Brieux’s has done with this iPhone 5 LM concept envisioning what the new iPhone would look like if it war to be made with Liquid Metal, a material Apple invested in some time ago and currently uses to make the SIM card tray pokey thing in the box that looks like a glorified paperclip.

While the rumour mill is still discussing whether or not the next iPhone will be made with Liquid Metal, this iPhone 5 concept fills the gap.

It comes with a virtual "Home Button" replacing the physical one, while imagined specs include a 4.5-inch screen, 10-megapixel camera, and quad-core A6 chip.

While we doubt this will be what the new iPhone looks like, you have to admit its very pretty.