Channel 5 broadcasts first 360-degree dual-screen mobile and TV promo

In the last week, Channel 5 teamed with XS2TheWorld to use the latter's 360-degree video technology to broadcast a dual-screen TV promotion that could be viewed from other angles on a smartphone or iPad.

The clip, which was created to promote The Gadget Show World Tour (due to begin on 23 April), linked to free application "The Gadget Show 360" available for the iPhone, iPod touch or iPad. When the advert was shown on TV, viewers using the application could see the same sequence and could also look in any direction, vertically or horizontally, by moving their device around.

When presenters Jason Bradbury or Pollyanna Woodward moved off screen you could follow them in order to see what they were getting up to. Essentially, it's the idea behind the Wii U controller, and we have to admit that it works rather well indeed.

Thankfully, although the promo has already aired, it's still possible to experience the effect by downloading the application from iTunes and heading over to a dedicated part of the Channel 5 website: fwd.channel5.com/adv/360-promo.

Alternatively, XS2 has released a YouTube video that shows exactly how the whole shebang worked.

Excellent stuff.

Did you see the promo go out live? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below...