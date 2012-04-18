  8 in 10 who use internet on the go want 4G ASAP

More than 8 in 10 people who use the internet on the go want 4G to be rolled out in the UK as soon as possible, according to a new survey by YouGov and Everything Everywhere.

The survey, which questioned 2,035 people online, indicated that of those savvy enough to be using the internet on devices other than those bolted to a desk in their office or strapped to a wall in their home, 81 per cent are keen to access information even quicker than they can at present.

That's no surprise, we all want quicker access, but in a second, related, survey of 2,000 random users only 50 per cent of respondents wanted 4G as soon as possible. That number rises to 74 per cent if you count those who expressed an opinion in the survey rather than all those questioned, but it shows that UK operators are likely to struggle when it comes to people just signing on without giving it any thought.

Ofcom, the body in the UK responsible for rolling out the 4G signal for operators to use, is still working out a number of details as to when that will be possible. Everything Everywhere, Vodafone, and O2 are all currently completing trials of the new technology.

These new results from YouGov and Everything Everywhere indicate there is an interest, but that until people know more about what 4G is, it's not as needed as operators might wish. As we work towards the launch, however, we suspect that attitude will change.

