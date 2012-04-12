White Motorola Motoluxe exclusive to Tesco shopping fashionistas

Tesco isn’t normally the place you head to get mobile phone exclusives, but if you want the new Motorola Motoluxe in white that’s exactly where you will be heading.

The new phone is available in Tesco Phone Shops and online through Tesco Direct in the UK from today, priced free from £20 a month on Tesco Mobile.

“We are dedicated to offering great value and choice to our customers and we see the Motoluxe as one of the must have handsets of the summer,” said Tesco Mobile, forgetting briefly about all the other phones available on the market.

“The combination of the sleek and stylish Motoluxe and a choice of great value Tesco Mobile tariffs ensures this smartphone will be sure to turn heads both online and in-store.”

Meanwhile Motorola believes the new phone “offers even more choice to UK fashionistas”.

Pocket-lint editor Chris Hall isn’t so sure: “If you are looking for an Android smartphone that won't break the bank, then the Motorola Motoluxe is well worth consideration," he says.

"But before you rush out and buy the Motoluxe, it might be worth waiting to see what other new arrivals have in offer, like the HTC One V or Sony Xperia U, which have more power, a newer version of Android and will likely be priced competitively.”

The white Motorola Motoluxe is available now.

