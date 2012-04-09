Rumoured LG D1L pitched as Samsung Galaxy S III rival

LG hasn't had the greatest of successes of late, despite releasing smartphones that look promising on paper. Despite setting out a competitive run of handsets at MWC 2012 in Barcelona, it looks like the Korean company is lining up another handset aiming at the high-end, as if the LG Optimus 4X (pictured) wasn't enough.

Currently going under the codename D1L, LG’s new rumoured flagship smartphone is said to sport a 4.7-inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display and will be powered by a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 1.5GHz processor, so only marginally different from the already-announced device.

This would mean the LG D1L’s screen would be marginally bigger than the rumoured 4.6-inch display the Samsung Galaxy S III will supposedly boast.

Of course this is all speculation, especially as Samsung hasn't yet announced the anticipated Galaxy SII replacement, although an LG spokesperson did confirm that it was "developing a phone with a project name D1L", reports the original Korean source.

If LG’s project is indeed to truly rival the Samsung Galaxy S III then it will need to run on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and will most likely need 4G capabilities too.

We’ll be sure to bring you any additional information should we hear of any, with speculation that the D1L could be officially unveiled in May that might be sooner rather than later.