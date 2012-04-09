Deep sea photography thanks to waterproof iPhone case

Two new waterproof cases will enable you to capture underwater photographs and record video footage.

The TAT7 iPhone Scuba Case will protect your iPhone to depths of up to 30 metres and sports three carefully positioned buttons that will enable you to use the phone's camera.

You’ll be able to switch between still and video, to record any moments you share with the deep blue sea, before posting them to the likes of Facebook and YouTube.

TAT7 says the scuba case is robust enough to make it ideal for other outdoor pursuits such as snowboarding and hiking.

Another sturdy iPhone case doing the rounds is the Keystone ECO MarineCase.

The depth of your diving will be limited to a somewhat paltry six meters, so in truth the MarineCase is geared more towards a snorkeler than a scuba diver.

However, it also comes at less than half the price of the TAT7 case.

The TAT7 iPhone Scuba Case is available for $84.95, while the Keystone ECO MarineCase will set you back $39.99.

Waterproof cases could soon be a thing of the past, after technology was unveiled at this year's CES demonstrating how smartphones could be built to withstand water.

