  T-Mobile unveils HTC One X and One S pricing

With the imminent arrival of the HTC One X and HTC One S, T-Mobile has unveiled its pricing for the Ice Cream Sandwich devices.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the HTC One X for free when signing-up to a 24-month plan at £41 per month. The HTC One S is again available free on a 24-month contract for the slightly cheaper £36 per month.

T-Mobile customers will be able to buy the handsets from 5 April in store, online and via various telesales channels. In terms of what you get for your buck, T-Mobile has not yet revealed, yet with the likes of Three offering its HTC One X for free on the slightly cheaper £38 per month, 24-month tariff, we hope for a generous amount of free minutes, texts and data.

Pocket-lint has already managed to get hold of the HTC One X, allowing you to read our extensive review before deciding whether to shell out the cash.

We don’t want to spoilt it for you, but we heart it very much.

Update - 2 April

T-Mobile has got in touch with Pocket-lint to inform us that the HTC One X will be available free on The Full Monty tariff at a cost of £41 per month, on a 24-month contract. This in turn will give you unlimited texts, unlimited minutes to all networks and unlimited internet.

Update - 4 April

Orange will also be selling the HTC One X and One S from Thursday 5 April. As with T-Mobile the HTC One X will be available for free on a £41 per month 24-month contract. The HTC One S will also be available for free on a 24-month contract at £36 per month.

Will you be getting an HTC One X or One S on T-Mobile? Let us know your thoughts.

HTC One X, One S and One V start arriving in Europe