Be 007 with the Tripleton Enigma E2 - the world's most secure mobile phone

The Tripleton Enigma E2 mobile phone is not like other handsets. It can't download and play Where's My Water. Doesn't record video in 1080p. And doesn't drop calls if you hold it wonky...probably.

What it does do, however, is offer encrypted call functionality that is impossible to crack. Manufacturer IntSec claims that the Enigma E2 is the world's most secure phone. When connecting to another Enigma E2, a "Crypto" call uses a second SIM card that sends an authentication code made up of an extremely long number that can't be predicted. There are 10 to the power of 77 possible key combinations, so no "middle man" listening device can intercept a call.

IntSec clearly expects the Tripleton Enigma E2 device to be mainly used in corporate business or in matters of national security and, as such, it is priced accordingly. However, your £1,320 does also get you Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, a 3-megapixel camera (for taking photos of blueprints of a volcano lair, or something), and an MP3 player.

There's also a microSD card slot that can expand its storage space by up to an extra 8GB (2GB on board already) and there are email and internet browsers.

Its display is a 2.4-inch full-colour screen, with a resolution of 240 x 320. And battery life offers four hours of talk time, 180 hours in standby.

The Tripleton Enigma E2 runs on GSM (tri-band 900/1800/1900MHz) and is available from tripleton.com. You'll have to supply your own dark glasses and bulge in jacket pocket.