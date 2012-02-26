ViewSonic ViewPhone 4e, 4s and 5e dual-SIM phones mix work and play

ViewSonic has announced the launch of a new range of dual-SIM Android smartphones - the ViewPhone 4e, 4s, ViewPhone 5e and ViewPhone 3 - on Sunday, at Mobile World Congress.

Following on from the ViewSonic V350 dual-SIM smartphone, launched in 2011, the new phones will allow users to run a local SIM alongside their usual SIM, or business and personal SIMs in the same phone, at the same time.

Don't worry that this will mean your business and personal lives are merged even closer together. The individual SIMs can be personalised so that users can select different voice call and message ringtones per SIM, as well as separating contacts, so you know which message is on which SIM. Additionally each SIM port is capable of performing independent tasks simultaneously, ViewSonic says.

The ViewPhone 4s is a dual-SIM 3.5-inch 16:9 IPS touchscreen handset with a 960 x 640-pixel resolution at 326ppi, 800:1 contract ratio and 500 cd/m2 brightness.

Running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, the smartphone will come with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera and VGA front camera. No details as yet as to what the processor, memory or storage capacity will be. Set to launch in Europe sometime before June, it will cost £325.

Those on a tighter budget can opt for the ViewSonic ViewPhone 4e. It is an entry-level smartphone with a 3.5-inch capacitive touchscreen display. It will run Android 2.3 Gingerbread instead of ICS.

The ViewPhone 4e has a 650MHz processor, HVGA capacitive touchscreen and 3-megapixel fixed-focus camera. It will cost £260 when it launches in Europe before June.

Taking things up a notch in the size stakes is the ViewSonic ViewPhone 5e, the company’s first 5-inch device. It will run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and come with a resolution of 800 x 480. Again, no details on processor speeds, memory or storage. It will cost £390 when it launches sometime between July and September this year

ViewPhone 3

Finishing off the new range is the previously announced ViewPhone 3. Confirming Pocket-lint's prediction that it will be coming to Europe, the new model comes with a 3.5-inch capacitive touchscreen display and 5-megapixel camera.

It replaces the V350 smartphone launched in 2011 at MWC. It will be powered by a Qualcomm 800MHz processor and runs Android 2.3. The ViewPhone 3 has an ESP of £180 and will be available by the end of March.