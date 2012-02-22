Over quarter of Brits admit to taking porn pics or videos using camera phones
A staggering 26 per cent of Brits have pornographic pictures or video of their partner on their mobile or smartphone. When asked, "Have you ever taken a 'sex' photo or video of yourself and a partner using your camera phone?" over a quarter of respondents replied, "Yes."
Additionally, 34 per cent of those who replied positively also admitted to sharing the pics or clips with friends.
The study was undertaken by UK retailer GoodMobilePhones.co.uk which put a series of candid questions to 1,976 people aged 18 and over. And even 38 per cent of those who had never taken a sexy snap or vid of a loved one, would consider doing so in the future.
Of those who had already, 12 per cent of even said that they still had saucy pictures or video clips of an ex on their devices. And 53 per cent of those are now seeing someone else.
Finally, and alarmingly, 65 per cent of them don't even pin-lock their handsets, which has led Mark Owen, managing director of GoodMobilePhones.co.uk, to lend some sage words of advice. "I would certainly recommend to anyone that does do this kind of thing to make sure that they secure their phone with a pin or pass-code, as you wouldn’t want that kind of thing to get into the wrong hands," he said.
"At the end of the day, the camera function on a phone is there for you to snap what you wish; but ensure your pictures are protected on your mobile to avoid any embarrassment!"
Either that or flog the pics to the papers. At least get some dough from it.
Pic (in iPhone): (cc) billhume51
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
- Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
Comments