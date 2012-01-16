  2012 Gadget Calendar: When you can get that new device from CES?

With so much announced at CES 2012, making sense of exactly when all of that gadgetry will arrive for the good people of the world to enjoy is a bit of a mess. So, we've created a master calendar for you - a bit like a Cliff Richard one we were given for Christmas where the Peter Pan of Pop is pictured in a set of dungarees with a pitchfork over his shoulder, only much better.

Before we start, just a touch of explaining to do. For those not in the know, tech companies and retailers tend to work in quarters. Saying a product is going to be released in Q1 for example, gives a bigger release window for something should any issues arise, which they often do. This way customers, traders and producers don’t get too irritated if dates slide.

So what does each quarter contain? Well, if you haven't "done the math", as the folk in America say, Q1 covers January to March, Q2 is April until June, Q3 July to September and Q4 October through to December. So, want to know what’s coming and when? Just scan below to find out. This list is by no means comprehensive, CES is just too big for us to grab everything, but all the majors are represented.

Acer Aspire S5 - Out now (£965)

Acer’s second go at the Ultrabook game features clever hybrid HDD and SSD storage. The S5 is also extremely light at 1.2kg and just 15mm thin, an Ultrabook through and through then. Read more

Acer A700 - Out now (£365)

Easily one of the most potent tablets we have seen so far, it had the show floor rather excited at CES with a 1080p display and a quad-core processor. The A700 represents the future direction tablets are going to take, with massive portable power wrapped up in the thinnest possible package. Read more

Acer Iconia Tab A510 - Out now (£349)

The younger brother to the A700, the A510 still features a quad-core Tegra 3 processor but lacks the full 1080p display of its brethren. Still no slouch on the screen front however, sitting at 1280 x 800. Read more

Acer Liquid Gallant - September 2012 (sub-£150)

The Acer Liquid Gallant will run Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich and feature a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 resolution touch display. The camera is a 5-megapixel snapper with LED flash and Acer is keen to flag that it has the power button positioned on the back of the handset. Read more

Acer Liquid Gallant Duo - September 2012 (sub-£150)

As above but dual-SIM version. Read more

Asus Transformer Pad Infinity - Review

With the same spec sheet as the Transformer Prime, this is already a pretty powerful tablet, Asus has just gone and upped the screen res to 1080p. Using full WUXGA resolution on a 10.1-inch display, the tablet will arrive with Ice Cream Sandwich and an 8 megapixel camera on the back. Read more

Bang and Olufsen Beolit 12 - Out now (£599)

Part of a new sub-brand within B&O known as B&O Play, the Beolit 12 is about portability and quality, whilst looking as stylish as the company's usual products. Read more

Canon G1 X - February

What do you get if you cram a DSLR quality sensor into a portable compact? The Canon G1 X, that’s what. One of the longest running prosumer compacts available, the G series carries a pedigree quite unlike any other camera. Read more

Canon Legria HFM52 - April

Canon’s tiny Legria camcorder features 32GB of built in storage and a 10x zoom system. There is a lot packed into the pocket-sized Canon normally reserved for top level hardware including a proper HD CMOS sensor. Read more

Dell XPS 13 - Mid March

Dell’s XPS 13 is one of our favourite Ultrabooks set for release, in part due to the fact that it has a carbon fibre base, which is just cool. A lot is taken from the MacBook Air’s umm ... book, which is by no means a bad one when it comes to the world of portable laptops. Read more

Fujifilm X100 Black - February

Retro has always been cool. Even in the 19th century people were sporting the wares of the 18th, enjoying vintage sextants or whatever gadgetry was put to use back then. The X100 draws on this philosophy, but this time round it comes in black, instantly making it 100 times cooler. Read more

Fujifilm X-Pro 1 - No release date yet

Like the X100, the X-Pro 1 is another high-end compact system with vintage looks. Behaving slightly like Canon’s G1 X, the X-Pro 1 is a full interchangeable lens system with one of the most exciting viewfinders in photography right now. Read more

Fujitsu Arrows - No release

Like swimming? Like tablets? Well the Fujitsu Arrows is the one for you. Capable of being dunked in a bucket of water whilst keeping its 1GHz processor ticking along nicely, the Arrows is one of the toughest tablets available. Read more

GoPro BacPac - February

Controlling a GoPro has normally been quite a clunky affair. Stuck with just two buttons to setup and manage the whole camera, it has been nigh on impossible to manipulate the cam with it mounted. The BacPac changes this by adding wireless functionality. Read more

HP Envy 14 - March

Sure it isn’t the thinnest in the Ultrabook in the pack, but despite needing a possible trip to fat camp, it packs more tech than most. HP Beats Audio fun is thrown in, as is a decent Core i7 processor and 1600 x 900 resolution screen. Read more

HTC Titan II - No release date

The HTC Titan was one of the Windows Phone highlights of last year, it looks like the sequel could do the same in 2012. With a whopping 16 megapixel sensor and vibrant 4.7-inch display, it is one of the best WP7 handsets we have seen. Read more

Huawei Ascend P1 - End of march

Huawei came out of no where with this one, claiming the World’s thinnest handset title with the Ascend P1. Plenty of excitement on the spec sheet, including a dual-core processor, the Huawei could be a rather nice surprise. Read more

James Bond Blu-ray - Pre-order

After ruining our James Bond VHS collection in a rather nasty incident involving Sunny Delight, we are glad to be seeing our favourite spy make an appearance in 1080p. Like Star Wars of last year, it will be the first time we have seen a movie franchise this classic spin up our Blu-ray players and blast out our 5.1 systems. Read more

JVC GY-HMQ10 4K camcorder - No release yet

What comes after 1080p? At first we imagined it to be something like the end of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Then we realised it was 4K, which whilst not being an interplanetary space trip, is still pretty impressive. Imagine making something really really sharp, then making it sharper. This JVC camcorder can record like that. Read more

Kinect for Windows - February

We are still yet to see how exactly Kinect will incorporate itself into Windows, although we imagine a lot of it will be using Windows Media Centre. The release of the developer SDK in February should hopefully mean we see it used for something better. Read more

Lenovo K800 - 2nd half 2012

The Medfield smartphone was the first time we were to see an Intel processor in a handset. Using Atom technology, no one knows how quick the handset might be. We will have to wait until it gets itself launched for us to truly give the Intel tech a whirl. Read more

Lenovo IdeaPad S200 - June

So much Lenovo fun to be had at CES in 2012. The S200 is a maturation of netbooks, in pink. Think of it as the logical direction the conventional laptop would take but squash it down to 11.6-inch MacBook Air size. Not anywhere near as thin, but just as powerfull, the S200 is quite a laptop. Read more

Lenovo X1 - No release date

Lenovo’s X1 is a relatively new idea in laptop town, featuring two different processors to power two separate operating systems. The Qualcomm dual-core processor lets it boot up a Linux OS speedily for quick web browsing. Read more

Lenovo S series IdeaPad - June

Lenovo went Ultrabook mad at CES, releasing two different series of the super slim laptops. The first, the S series, use dual-core processors and 32GB SSDs. Read more

Lenovo Y series IdeaPad - April

Like the S series laptops, the Y series IdeaPads are small and light, but feature a more multimedia-centric approach to design. They feature proper GPUs and a more hefty audio setup. Read more

Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga - Second half 2012

The IdeaPad was Lenovo’s odd ball at CES, featuring a rotating hinged design that let you turn the laptop into a rather miniature electronic tent. Extremely light and with a bright glossy display, it could be a rather interesting laptop and tablet alternative. Read more

LG 55EM9600 TV - No date yet

Like Samsung, LG has upscaled its OLED efforts from last year and brought out an ultra-slim, ultra-bright OLED TV which at 55-inches and a rumoured $8000 is sure to be the reserve of the audio visual elite. Read more

LG Ultra Definition - Q4

CES is usually about televisions and this year was no exception. The LG Ultra Definition had us particularly excited. Partly because it is 84-inches in size, but mainly because it can run 4K2K resolution content, which from what we have seen, looks crazy good on a display this size. Read more

LG Z430 - Before March

Even LG couldn't keep itself away from the world of the Ultrabook, taking on the likes of its super size Korean competitor Samsung with the Z430. The real buzz with this one is its ability to take up to 500GB of SSD storage. Read more

Motorola Defy Mini - No release yet

Motorola is now a Google owned company, so you would expect to be seeing Android behaving its best on the company’s handsets. The Motorola Defy Mini is a budget phone from the leading handset manufacturer and should at launch please many of those avoiding the realms of the HTC Wildfire S. Read more

Motorola Motoluxe - No release

A beefy low end offering from Motorola, the Motoluxe has plentiful screen estate and a rather decent resolution. Savings are made via the 800MHz processor but other than that, there is really little else to indicate it's a budget phone. Read more

Nokia Lumia 900 - March

Nokia looks to have turned it all around right at the end of 2011 with the Lumia 800, easily one of the design highlights of the year. The Lumia 900, the bigger, bolder, American cousin to the same handset, should impress just the same. Read more

Nokia Lumia 710 - February

The value for money Windows Phone 7 handset that comes complete with all the potency of its bigger Lumia 800 and 900 brethren. Set for release with a decent selection of different colours, this will likely become the go-to budget WP7 handset of 2012. Read more

Panasonic DMC-SZ7 - March

Compacts need to be compact. The DMC-SZ7 adheres to this rule nicely, being just 21mm thin. The size sacrifice doesn’t mean a specs loss, there is full 1080p video and a 25-250mm zoom lens sat on the front. Read more

Pure Sensia 200D - Q1

Pure has a pretty potent radio, if there is such a thing, with the 200D. Like an enigma machine from the future, it has a full size touchscreen that lets you control all your music listening needs. Read more

Panasonic VT50 - No release yet

Carrying a hefty plasma shaped crown for Panasonic, the VT50 will become the company's top television in their line up. It also looks damn smart as well. Read more

Razer Project Fiona - by end of year

Tablets might have more cores than a set of bins at an apple tasting, but without a properly powerful desktop processor will never be able to run PC quality games. Enter Razer’s rather mad Project Fiona, which uses proper graphics and Intel Sandy Bridge processors in a tablet. Read more

Samsung 55-inch Super OLED - Second half of 2012

Oh OLED TV how we adore you. So bright and beautiful with such rich colours, you burn our eyes with your glory. It isn’t going to be cheap, but there is no doubt this OLED display is going to be one of the best screens of 2012. Read more

Samsung Series 5 - Out soon

Samsung has kept its cutting edge position in the Ultrabook market with the Series 5. A highly desirable piece of kit, it has all the usual SSDs and Sandy Bridge processor. Things get interesting with the 14-inch model that comes with a 1GB AMD graphics card inside, a first for an Ultrabook. Read more

Samsung Series 9 900XB - No release date yet

This is the Ultrabook to go after, if it is indeed an Ultrabook. Think of it like the Windows equivalent to a top spec MacBook Air. It is one of the thinnest, lightest and best designed laptops set for release in 2012. Read more

Sony Bloggie Live - February

Flip died a bit of a death in 2011 leaving a significant gap in an admittedly dwindling market. Sony kept it interesting with the Bloggie Live, which can send video straight from camera to the Internet. Read more

Sony HX8 - No release date

A slightly mad television from Sony but an exciting one none the less. The definition of Wii-mote/childproof, it features a massive Gorilla Glass screen giving it a bezel free look. Read more

Sony Xperia Ion - Q2

An exciting one for the Americans, the Ion is to show up on AT&T with a 720p display and best of all, a 12-megapixel Exmor-R sensor. Looks like 2012 could be the year for the smartphone super camera. Read more

Sony Xperia S - March

Notice the lack of Ericsson in the name. The Xperia S is going to be Sony’s major punt into the smartphone landscape in 2012. Complete with HD just about everything, it is a flagship phone that Sony can be proud of. Read more

Tamaggo camera - Q2

The Tamaggo camera lives up to its Japanese name, which means egg, behaving like a 360 degree blob shooter. An unusual take on the standard shooter, the Tamaggo could mean an interesting shift for photography in 2012. Read more

Windows 8 - October

The new Windows OS is set to arrive in October, bringing a lot of the design lessons Microsoft has learned from its Windows Phone 7 handset. The Metro UI is looking smart already and will likely be perfectly suited to tablets when Windows 8 arrives. Read more

ZTE Nvidia Tegra 3 tablet - No date yet

Ice Cream Sandwich and a quad-core processor? One a value for money tablet … yes please. This ZTE could be the tablet that brings Android tablets into the big game alongside Apple’s iPad. Read more

We missed anything? Let us know in the comments below ...