  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 5: Win a Nokia Lumia 800

|
  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 5: Win a Nokia Lumia 800
Best SIM only deals in November 2018: Unlimited data for £20
Best SIM only deals in November 2018: Unlimited data for £20

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Nokia to bring you the chance of winning a Nokia Lumia 800 smartphone as part of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular.

Nokia’s new head-turning smartphone brings content to life, with animated tiles that can be customised to offer live updates from a huge selection of sources; it has never been faster or easier to connect and share.

Including the familiar Nokia elements of music, free navigation and a Carl Zeiss camera its stunning design will be available in black and the vivid colours cyan and magenta. Optimised for stunning social and internet performance, the Lumia 800 offers one-touch social network access, easy grouping of contacts, integrated communication threads, thousands of great new Apps and Internet Explorer 9.

Made from a single piece of injection-moulded polycarbonate, the Nokia Lumia 800 has durability as well as a premium, head-turning design.

All you have to do is follow Pocket-lint (@Pocketlint) and Nokia (@nokia_uk) on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours after which a winner will be drawn 11 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter and named on Day 6 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular.

So what are you waiting for? By this time tomorrow you could be the proud owner a swanky Nokia Lumia 800 handset!

This competition in now closed. 

Congratulations to @paulrwhitehead for winning a Nokia Lumia 800

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments