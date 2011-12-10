  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 5: Win a Nokia Lumia 800

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Nokia to bring you the chance of winning a Nokia Lumia 800 smartphone as part of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular.

Nokia’s new head-turning smartphone brings content to life, with animated tiles that can be customised to offer live updates from a huge selection of sources; it has never been faster or easier to connect and share.



Including the familiar Nokia elements of music, free navigation and a Carl Zeiss camera its stunning design will be available in black and the vivid colours cyan and magenta. Optimised for stunning social and internet performance, the Lumia 800 offers one-touch social network access, easy grouping of contacts, integrated communication threads, thousands of great new Apps and Internet Explorer 9.



Made from a single piece of injection-moulded polycarbonate, the Nokia Lumia 800 has durability as well as a premium, head-turning design.

All you have to do is follow Pocket-lint (@Pocketlint) and Nokia (@nokia_uk) on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours after which a winner will be drawn 11 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter and named on Day 6 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular.



So what are you waiting for? By this time tomorrow you could be the proud owner a swanky Nokia Lumia 800 handset!

This competition in now closed.

Congratulations to @paulrwhitehead for winning a Nokia Lumia 800